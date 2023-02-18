The Boys season 4 premiere date: A schedule hope

As you get yourselves prepared for The Boys season 4 at some point down the road, of course there’s a ton to think about here!

In particular, what we want to dive into right now is news pertaining to a potential schedule for the new season, which is close to being done with production. It goes without saying at this point that we’re going to be waiting until at least the end of the year / early 2024 to see the superhero satire back. (We tend to think that the latter is the more likely scenario.) From here, the big question boils down to just how the entirety of the season is going to play out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

The big reason we bring about this discussion, at least at the moment, is because of what the Prime Video folks are doing in regards to Carnival Row season 2 — with that show, they are giving you two episodes a week. Could something similar happen with The Boys?

We do think it’s easy to argue that the idea of this is conceivable but, at the end of the day, we still think that it is pretty unlikely to transpire. Why? It comes down to what we’ve seen the past two seasons, where we had a multiple-episode premiere followed by weekly installments. At the very least, we anticipate this being the case here again.

Of course, we do think it’s possible that they just premiere with one episode for season 4 and stretch the season out longer. The reason for that could be simply about money — this is an expensive show, and this could lead to more subscriptions. Financially, it could be a bummer, but we wouldn’t mind having a little more time to discuss each individual episode, as well.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to The Boys, including other discussion on a season 5

When are you most hoping to see The Boys season 4 premiere?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







