Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 18, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? It goes without saying, but we obviously want more episodes sooner rather than later.

As to whether or not we’re going to get one in a matter of hours … that’s an entirely different story. Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the less-than-fortunate news: There is no Saturday Night Live in a handful of hours. We’re in the midst of a hiatus that, thankfully, will be ending in the relatively near future. The plan is for it to air starting on February 25 with a show hosted by Woody Harrelson, who is joining some pretty elite company as multi-time hosts.

Following that, there are two other hosts that have been officially confirmed. We know that on March 4, you are going to see NFL tight end and Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce host, which we’re sure is going to be a great opportunity for him. Of course, we do think that this is going to be a total toss-up here when it comes to entertainment, largely due to the fact that sports figures have a checkered history on this show. Some are great, whereas some others leave a thing or two to be desired.

As for the March 11 show, that’s going to be hosted by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. She is one of the biggest TV stars on the planet right now, and we do tend to think that she’ll come with some big ideas and hopefully great ratings.

In general, both of these episodes are set to be some of the bigger ones we get for the season — remember that in addition to getting hilarious episodes, SNL relies on viral moments and shows that get people talking. That is one of the reasons why Kelce was brought on board in the first place; he will bring in some viewers who don’t usually watch.

