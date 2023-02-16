The Mandalorian season 3 sneak peek: The Grogu situation

We’re inching ever closer to the premiere of The Mandalorian season 3 on Disney+ and with that, we’re eager to have more news to share whenever possible! Today, that means a new clip that sheds some light on the future of the title character and Grogu as they figure out the next phase of their quest.

One of the things that is currently plaguing Din Djarin is the removal of his helmet, which makes him an apostate and lands him in a difficult position. Can he go back to Mandalore and be forgiven over his past? Or, does he even need to be forgiven at all? This is the central question that we imagine this season will look to answer, and it could happen over a lengthy period of time.

Before that, though, let’s have some fun with Pedro Pascal’s character, plus Grogu and Greef Carga. If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek for the upcoming batch of episodes that features these three characters. In it, Din Djarin explains how his mission with Grogu was complete, only for The Child to return to him once more. They are now working ttogether, and even though Greef Carga offers him safety, we’re not sure that he will be taking him up on it. This is someone who feels a real need to go back and deal with the aftermath of the helmet saga.

There are absolutely some serious notes to this preview … and then you also have Grogu using the force to steal a piece of candy. Just in case you needed a reminder that The Mandalorian is the sort of show that can give you everything, that is it and then some. We’ll just have to wait and see how things evolve now from here on out.

Is there anything that you are especially hoping to check out regarding The Mandalorian season 3?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

