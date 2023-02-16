Stranger Things 5 premiere date: The only hope for 2024?

At this point, we do think it is reasonably clear that we will be waiting a long time to see Stranger Things 5 arrive over on Netflix — we don’t know how else you can really view the current situation at hand.

If you haven’t seen much in the way of details at the moment, here is (some of) what we can say. Filming appears to be kicking off in either late spring or summer, and this is a show with an extremely long shooting window. Odds are, work will be continuing well into 2024, and that’s before you even consider the long post-production window that goes along with this.

For a long time, we wanted to think that there was a pretty good chance that we would see some new episodes at some point next year, but our expectations have been forced to shift somewhat. We have a hard time thinking that the entirety of season 5 is going to be on the aforementioned streaming service at some point before the end of next year.

As a matter of fact, the only way to get Stranger Things 5 around in 2024 is to do somewhat of an even split. We’re not talking a situation like with season 4, where two episodes were saved for a month. Instead, we’re thinking about four-episode batches with a wait of a couple of months, at least, in between. It would enable the streamer to take advantage of the ever-popular holiday season for viewership, and also kick off the following year with a bang. This is one of their most important seasons, so we do tend to think that they are actively thinking of a lot of this stuff already. After all, why wouldn’t they? The goal here really should be to make sure there’s a solid plan not just for season 5, but whatever potential spin-offs are coming down the road.

Once filming starts, it’s possible the picture will be a little clearer — for now, we tend to be pretty confident that we are at least 20 months away from seeing something more.

What are you most excited to see in regards to Stranger Things 5, regardless of when it premieres?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

