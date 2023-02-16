The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Best step forward

As so many of you probably know at this point, The Wheel of Time season 2 is coming to Prime Video. However, we are still in the midst of a long and frustrating wait.

For those of you whoa re not currently aware, filming for the second season wrapped several months ago and in that time, the show has entered its long and extensive post-production period. Whether it be this series, The Boys, or The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, this streaming service has really cornered the market on genre shows that take forever to make. Yet, we do think we’re at least nearing the end of the road for The Wheel of Time and its hiatus, and something more is coming soon.

So what is said “something more”? We never want to get hopes elevated too high, but there are reasons to be confident that the premiere date is the next big announcement that Prime Video is going to make. Think of it this way — there are already some teasers out there, so it’s not as though viewers have been deprived of any previews over the past several months. Meanwhile, we don’t think a trailer will be unveiled before a launch date. Is it possible that both could be released at once, almost as a way to better ensure that viewers’ appetite is satiated? We could see that, but the date at this point is essential.

For us personally, we also do think that date is going to be before we get too deep into the summer. It just seems like there’s a good spot in the release calendar following Carnival Row, and since this show does not release all episodes at once, the later installments can be polished up while the first few are airing.

In the end, we do recognize that the ball is in the court of Amazon’s streaming service. We just hope they don’t pull a Jack Ryan and keep a finished product on hold for a long time.

