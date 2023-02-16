CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 15 return date: Maxine in danger!

Are you curious to learn the CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 15 return date over at CBS, or some other details on the future? We’re happy to help, but let’s just say that there is some ominous stuff coming around the corner here.

So where should we start here? Well, there is some bad news to report — there is no new installment next week, with the same being said for the rest of the CBS lineup. The plan is for all of their Thursday-night shows to come back on Thursday, March 2. In the case of the CSI off-shoot, we are in particular

Below, you can see the CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 15 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

“Ashes, Ashes” – A silver ink note threatening Maxine Roby’s life is found at the crime lab, sending the entire CSI team to crack who is behind the notes and how they connect to other murder cases, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, March 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

In a lot of ways, we suppose that we should say that this story was inevitable. As soon as we started to see the silver ink becoming a much more important part of this story, it was pretty clear that there were going to be some consequences. What we could be getting now is the culmination of a lot of that. Of course, this doesn’t mean that anything will be necessarily resolved; instead, this is just when everything could get heightened and we could see things only become more dramatic and intense from here on out.

Our advice? Be prepared for anything. We don’t want anything to obviously happen to Maxine, but this is the sort of story that is absolutely better when there is some serious jeopardy all across the board.

