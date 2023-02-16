Law & Order season 22 episode 15 spoilers: ‘Fear and Loathing’

Do you want to learn a little more about Law & Order season 22 episode 15 prior to it coming onto NBC in one week? There are a few different things to think about here!

For starters, consider here the title of “Fear and Loathing.” Or, the story that could find Shaw in one of the most precarious positions that we’ve seen for him so far in the series. One of the things that we’ve come to know about him is that he’s actively trying to police the right way, and that means at times challenging some cops around him who aren’t exactly doing the same thing. This is a story that could show corruption within the department; or, at the very least, that some cops are more interested in the blue line than they are trying to hold themselves accountable.

For a few more details all about what’s coming, go ahead and check out the Law & Order season 22 episode 15 synopsis below:

02/23/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Cosgrove and Shaw must unravel a string of false crime reports to get to the truth surrounding a respected doctor’s murder. Shaw becomes the target of retaliation when he files a complaint against two patrol officers.

Before the end of this story, we hope that there’s at least some temporary closure when it comes to Shaw’s story — or, at the very least, some of the other main characters have his back.

Beyond this episode is where things start to get a little bit more mysterious. After all, the network has not specified much in the way of their plans for episode 16 or beyond. We’re sure that there is some sort of reasonably-long hiatus coming soon, so we would at least have that tucked away somewhere in your mind as you prepare for what lies ahead here.

