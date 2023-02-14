The Blacklist season 10 episode 2 spoilers: More on ‘The Whaler’

Today NBC allowed us to see some of the first details about The Blacklist season 10 episode 2, and there is a lot to be excited about already!

So where do we start here? Well, let’s just share that the title is “The Whaler,” and we certainly think there are some big things ahead from start to finish. First and foremost, let’s go ahead and share the full synopsis below to better set the stage:

03/05/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : The Task Force works to infiltrate a high-stakes poker game tied to Wujing with the help of new team member, Siya Malik. Red and Cooper have opposing tactics when Agnes is bullied at school.

Clearly, this will be a big spotlight on newcomer Siya, and it makes sense for her to be the person thrown into this mission. Remember that Wujing may already have the knowledge of some of the other agents thanks to his various connections — he’d seen a lot of them coming. Meera’s daughter, however, is a totally different story.

As for Agnes being bullied, we can easily understand why there would be some conflict here. Both Reddington and Cooper are strong-willed people who have VERY strong opinions on how to handle certain situations, and it’s no real surprise that a criminal and the head of an FBI Task Force would be at odds. Haven’t we seen this on so many different situations already? Ultimately, the one thing that they can find common ground on is how much they both care for Agnes. So long as that is there, we imagine there’s a chance that they can work their way through just about any situation.

Of course, we’re still wondering where the throwbacks to past Blacklisters are going to be, given that none are mentioned here…

