Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Why no big Netflix reveal?

Last night during the Super Bowl, we did have a chance to see Bridgerton referenced during a commercial with Will Ferrell. Yet, there still wasn’t a premiere date announced for the upcoming third season.

What gives with that? If you are wondering about that right now, we honestly understand! This would have been a really easy way to either announce a date or at least an approximate one and in the end, the streamer decided to do neither of these things. They clearly decided that the larger commercial (which was for GM) was enough publicity for the time being and they’d get to sharing a little more down the road.

The biggest reason why there was no specific date revealed has a good bit to do with just how far away we are from the new season launching. Technically, season 3 is still being filmed, and there is also a prequel series that we imagine will come on the air first. We do tend to think new episodes will come out this year, but it could be November/December and we’re going to need some patience to get around to that point. A lot of networks also don’t want to share a premiere date so early that a lot of people will forget about it in the interim.

Of course, there is one other novel thought out there at the moment — the oh-so-simple fact that Netflix will want to announce a Bridgerton date with some actual footage from the show. That’s not something that they had at their disposal this time around. There’s going to be an opportunity to have that a little bit later this year.

For now, let’s just hope that we get a specific date announced at some point this summer, or around when the Queen Charlotte prequel actually airs.

Related – Check out some other news on Bridgerton and what the future could hold

Are you sad that there was no formal Bridgerton season 3 premiere date reveal at the Super Bowl last night, despite the commercial?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







