NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 15 return date: ‘Good Samaritan’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, are you curious to get the NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 15 return date? There’s a lot of great stuff coming! Let’s just hope that you are prepared…

First and foremost here, it is necessary that we share some of the bad news … even if we don’t want to. Unfortunately, there is going to be a hiatus of a week coming after what you see tonight. NCIS: Hawaii will be back for the month is over, but on Monday, February 27.

Do we think that it’s going to be worth the wait? Absolutely! We are, after all, talking about a story that will feature the return of Lucy! To get some more news on that, go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Good Samaritan” – When a Navy deserter accidentally comes out of hiding, his family becomes a target that drives the NCIS team and Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) to investigate who is after them. Meanwhile, Lucy surprises the team by returning to Hawai’i from her agent afloat job early, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

It’s obviously great that we’re going to have a chance to see Lucy back on the show, and it’s our only hope that she will be in Hawaii for the remainder of the season. While it was an interesting challenge that the character took on, seeing her gone for a good chunk of the season was definitely something unexpected, especially for a show so early on in its run.

If you are hoping to see something more before too long, we imagine that there will be more news shared reasonably soon! Next week, you should get a promo and then also some sneak peeks.

