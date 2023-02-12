Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 spoilers: Love triangle ahead?

We recognize that romance may not necessarily be the focus of a show like Criminal Minds: Evolution, but are there still some opportunities to highlight it? As we move into the second season, it does appear that the answer here is yet.

After all, there are a handful of relationships that have already been established here — just think along the lines of what we’ve seen with JJ and Will, or with Tara and Rebecca this past season. You may also be adding another dimension to all of this moving forward with Tyler Green, Penelope, and Luke. After what we saw in the finale, there is potential for a lot of interesting story here!

Speaking on this subject to Variety, showrunner Erica Messer made it clear that there is a chance you will be seeing Tyler again down the road:

Yes, there’s a very great chance that we will be seeing Tyler. We loved Tyler. We love RJ. We thought that relationship would do exactly what it did this season, but we really liked giving Garcia that messy relationship. We just completely bought that she would break up with him after that betrayal, but [it may not be] over. Maybe this is her person. We want to keep exploring that, so it’s gonna get a little more complicated next year because he’s going to be around still, sort of consulting, and where it gets messy now is Alvez knows about it. So there can be a little bit more of a triangle than we’ve ever really done on the show, in terms of the members being in relationships. It felt like now’s the time to do it. We also didn’t want to deny Garcia and Tyler this bond because it does feel special and real.

We do think Luke has feelings for Penelope, just as we think she has feelings for him. Their initial date just didn’t work because they didn’t know how to communicate outside of the office. Could that change? Sure, and we do think seeing Garcia with someone could cause Adam Rodriguez’s character to view things differently than he may have once upon a time.

In the end, let’s just hope there’s a chance to see season 2 premiere later this year, and for this to be one interesting story brought to the table.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

