Heels season 2 premiere date: The case for immediate reveal

What in the world is Starz planning when it comes to a Heels season 2 premiere date? We definitely think this show should be back, and as soon as humanly possible.

At this point, isn’t there a great case to be made for this? We certainly think so, and for a lot of different reasons!

First and foremost, consider this: The Stephen Amell wrestling drama has been off the air for a long time and during this hiatus, we do think its audience has grown. It feels like the perfect time for the network to test the waters and see what the audience is like now. Pro wrestling has also been in the headlines a lot lately for stuff even outside of the wring — which is a big focus of Heels from start to finish. We know that the dissolution of things between Starz and Lionsgate is one of the reasons for the premiere-date delay, but let’s hope that things get settled here at some point in the near future.

Of course, an ideal situation would be for a Heels season 2 premiere date and/or trailer reveal to take place during the Super Bowl tomorrow, but we recognize at this point that this is probably a pipe dream. This commercials are incredibly expensive and we don’t ever want to be in a position where we are predicting how a network is going to be spending an extreme amount of money.

So even if there is no big-game reveal, we do think the pressure should be on Starz to reveal something. We still think it will arrive in the first half of this year, but in order to do that, we need to start getting some details over the next couple of months. If that doesn’t happen, the show’s not going to have the chance to succeed that it oh-so-richly deserves.

