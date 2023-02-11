The Blacklist season 10: The next James Spader sighting!

We know that there’s been a little bit of promotion out there for The Blacklist season 10, but there’s one thing a lot of people (us included) still want. Who would say no to the prospect of seeing a new interview featuring James Spader?

One of the things that we have come to know over the years here is that the actor does not do a large number of interviews. He tends to be more private than the average actor — he isn’t on social-media, and typically he’s good for a late-night interview or two a year and that’s it. Luckily, this story does bring you some good news in the latter department.

Per a new NBC schedule, it has been confirmed now that we’re going to be seeing Spader turn up on the upcoming February 16 installment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a place he has appeared in the past. While we’re sure a number of topics will be covered, the premiere of The Blacklist is going to be pretty high up on the list. This is a chance for James to wax poetic about playing Raymond Reddington for a decade and what it could be like to say goodbye to the character. We know that this is the final season now, though the exact date of the series finale remains unclear. What we know is that the premiere is coming on February 26, and the plan is for the show to air on Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern for the foreseeable future.

While plenty of people will know Spader forever as Reddington, he’s done so many great roles over the years — whenever he wants another project after this show, he’s going to be fine to get it.

