The Blacklist season 10 premiere: Is time jump a good thing?

The season 10 premiere of The Blacklist is a little over two weeks away, and there is a lot to be excited about in advance!

So where do we start here? Well, how about a little discussion about a premiere time jump! If you haven’t seen the official synopsis yet for February 26’s “The Night Owl,” we are going to see a six-month leap forward following the events of the season 9 finale. This is important not just for setting up the first episode, but also creating a new sort of mystery.

Take, for starters, the guy who can currently be thought of as the Big Bad in Wujing. This is a guy who has the Blacklist in his possession thanks to Marvin Gerard, and he can use that to wander around and try to recruit some new members. There could be a ton of interesting stories that stem from that, and by jumping forward we don’t have to see some of the less-exciting elements of his recruitment.

Meanwhile, this advancement also allows us to have a new mystery for Reddington. What has he been up to since the end of season 9? Given that he knows who was responsible for the death of Liz Keen, he can start to move forward. Granted, there is no guarantee that he’s going to be able to find peace, but there’s a possibility! It allows him to enter the season in a slightly different place … but the fact that Blacklisters are coming after him could create an immediate sense of urgency. Our big question is when he figures out that Wujing has that list.

Hopefully, there are more answers and info coming soon from NBC — there is a lot to be excited for down the road!

