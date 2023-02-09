CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 14 air date: ‘Third Time’s the Charm’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, what else is there to say when it comes to CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 14?

There are a few different things to get into here, but the first order of business here is pretty clear: You will have a chance to see the crime procedural back in one week’s time. We’re not about to embark on some hiatus here, just like there isn’t some break coming for the rest of the Thursday-night lineup, either.

The bad thing to report here is that unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of news out there about the future right now. We know that the title for the next installment is “Third Time’s the Charm,” but CBS has not unveiled a full synopsis for it as of yet.

Can we estimate a few things, based at least on some of what we’ve seen as of late with the show? Sure, with the top one being that we’ll probably continue to see much of what we have from the show over the past few weeks. That means that we’re going to have some sort of somewhat-isolated case, but it’s going to somehow tie into everything else. The way in which that happens remains to be seen, but it does open the door to a lot of interesting questions. A part of what makes CSI: Vegas special right now is that it’s not just trying to do what we’ve seen from the franchise already. Instead, it is presenting a sort of evolution, and there absolutely is something intriguing about that!

Let’s just hope that the next few episodes of the series continue to push things forward with the central narrative, and we end up landing in a spot that virtually no one would have been able to anticipate here in advance.

