The Blacklist season 10: Added weight of 200th episode

There are so many things to be excited about when it comes to the 200th episode of The Blacklist over on NBC and yet, there are still questions. Take, for starters, when we are actually going to get it!

Recently, we’ve heard some news that the series is entering its final season and because of that, this big milestone is all the more important. This means that the show has a chance to commemorate its legacy in a way that they haven’t before … but how will they go about doing this?

First and foremost, we’d argue the #1 way to make that happen is to bring back a lot of people from the past. It’s possible we get another Amir Arison appearance in here, but we’d also love if characters like Samar, Park, Brimley, or a few recurring fan favorites come back for even a small appearance. A Liz flashback would be great at some point in the final season, but the producers could keep that in their back pocket for at least a little while longer. (The same goes for Tom — it’s hard to bring back characters who are already dead unless you find a way to do a flashback.)

Is there a chance that this episode allows us a chance to learn Reddington’s identity, or at least some other interesting story from his past? This is certainly something we’d be interested in learning in some shape or form, as well — even if it is unclear how the writers will go about revealing that here. We don’t think they’d give all the answers prior to the series finale — what would the point be with that?

In the end, the thing that we’ll say with some measure of confidence is this: There’s a good chance that this story will reveal at least something. It’d be pretty silly for the writers to not want to give us at least something at this point. Why not pay off your fans for all of their time watching?

What are you most excited to see in the 200th episode of The Blacklist?

