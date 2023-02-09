Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC with season 22 episode 14?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? It’s probably not much of a surprise, but we would love more of this story as soon as possible.

As for whether or not we’re going to get it — well, let’s just say that’s a different story altogether. We’ve had a nice little run of episodes as of late but unfortunately, the flagship show is off the air tonight. You will see it return when we get around to February 16, and we know there’s another episode coming after the fact, as well, on February 23.

Want to learn more about both of these stories? Then we suggest that you check out the Law & Order season 22 episode 14 and 15 synopsis below:

Season 22 episode 14, “Heroes” – 02/16/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : After shots are fired in a popular nightclub, Cosgrove and Shaw suspect the spree was a ruse to target a sole victim. When security footage mysteriously disappears, Price and Maroun must rely on a witness who values his reputation over the facts.

Season 22 episode 15, “Fear and Loathing” – 02/23/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Cosgrove and Shaw must unravel a string of false crime reports to get to the truth surrounding a respected doctor’s murder. Shaw becomes the target of retaliation when he files a complaint against two patrol officers.

We have to imagine that the latter title is a reference to Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and we’ll see example what transpires here from start to finish. The Shaw story could be the most fascinating, since he continues to try to do the right thing as a cop even when, unfortunately, some other people in his profession are not interested in doing the same thing. We’re sure that there are some other breaks coming on this season before we get to the finale, but it’s good that there is some powerful stuff coming beforehand.

What do you most want to see now when it comes to Law & Order season 22 episode 14?

Which one of the episodes intrigues you the most right now? Share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







