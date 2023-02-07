9-1-1 season 6 episode 10 return date: Struck by lightning!

Do you want to get the 9-1-1 season 6 episode 10 return date over on Fox, plus other insight all about what lies ahead? Luckily, the folks at the network have handed over insight on both fronts today!

Come Monday, March 6 the franchise is going to be coming back with its second batch of episodes for the season, and we don’t think it’s going to be a shock that there’s some sort of big, personal disaster at the center of things here. To be specific, this time around there’s going to be a crisis where a member of the 118 is struck by lightning!

You can see the full promo for the second half of the season now over at TVLine, and there is going to be a lot of drama that takes place almost immediately just based on what we have in there. We’re both excited and nervous … it’s fair to be both, right?

Of course, the fact that someone gets hit by lightning is the perfect metaphor for this series as a whole. The fast majority of the events that take place on this show are one-in-a-million crises. These are not things that happen with any regularity! The characters on this show are just falling victim to the most extreme of circumstances and in the end, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

One other thing that’s worth noting about the return date in particular here is that clearly, Fox is still going to be scaling out the franchise at large. How else do you explain the fact that this show and the spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star are going to be airing on two separate nights? We’ll see if this change actually does boost some of the other shows on the schedule.

