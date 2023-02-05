Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Is everyone still in the dark?

The wait for Wednesday season 2 is going to be both incredibly long and incredibly agonizing. How could you expect anything less? Despite this being one of Netflix’s most-popular shows ever, this doesn’t mean that the streaming service is going to rush any part of the process along.

As a matter of fact, you could almost say that they will be more eager to do the opposite. They will take their time letting the writers come up with the right story and even once season 2 starts filming, they’ll probably keep it under a tight lid.

At the moment, though, the tight lid apparently includes even keeping the cast in the dark! In a new interview with Variety, Emma Myers confirmed that even at present, she still knows next to nothing about the future of the series:

I know absolute squat. I am so out of the loop. Nobody likes to update me on anything. We don’t know anything. So I wish I can say something. But all I know is that there is a Season 2 and that’s it.

With all of this in mind, it feels fair to say that Emma also knows nothing about when this show is going to be back on the air. We’d obviously love for it to return at some point in early 2024, but that may be a little bit optimistic. So much depends on the start of production, but Netflix has shown with Stranger Things that they have no issue waiting years to get new episodes. We tend to think there’s at least a decent chance we’ll see Wednesday back by next summer; it could be earlier, of course, provided that the streamer chooses to split the season up into parts. (We recognize fully that this idea is controversial.)

