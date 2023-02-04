The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Hulu’s obstacle

Trying to figure out a season 6 premiere date for The Handmaid’s Tale is, at least for the time being, not the easiest thing in the world to do. Why is that? Well, it’s a function of a few different things, with the biggest one being rather simple: We are simply not that close at all to the show being back! Even if Hulu wanted the final season back this year, the truth is there’s just not all that much they could really do about it. There are so many obstacles that lie ahead for them, with the biggest one being the simple fact that we are weeks and months away from getting anywhere close to filming.

So far, here’s what we can say about the cast and crew getting back to work: Almost nothing. We’re not trying to be silly here; the reality of this situation right now is just that nobody behind the scenes wants to hurry anything along.

The obstacles facing Hulu at the moment are numerous, at least if they wanted to get the show back on the air this year. Scripts have to be ready, filming has to be completed, and post-production for at least the first handful of episodes has to be done beforehand. This is also not a show that can be filmed in just a couple of months; it takes some time.

Unless the streaming service has found a way to create some production mastery or has some access to a time machine, we have a hard time thinking that any of this is going to get done over the course of this calendar year. Instead, we are predicting that we’re going to be waiting for at least four or five months to get a lot of news on what’s ahead; insight on a premiere date could take even longer.

At this point, we’d argue that Hulu’s goal should be to get these episodes out there within the first half of 2023. That feels attainable, and we hope it’s something that they will be able to pull off.

