Shrinking season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Jimmy’s big revelation

Want to learn more about Shrinking season 1 episode 4? Next week’s episode of the fantastic Apple TV+ comedy has a lot to tackle and for Jimmy, it all starts from within.

Let’s start things off here with a rather simple reminder of everything we saw tonight! Jason Segel’s character is hardly in a fantastic place, and there are a few different reasons for that. Where do we start? We suppose that a natural place is noting that Grace (played by Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner) did not actually leave her husband completely as she claimed. Jimmy caught her out on a hike with him, which was an instant reminder that his super-intrusive way of doing therapy is not going to be as easy as he wanted to imagine that it was. We understand he was finding some sort of instant purpose in that, but he may have to go back to his roots now.

By that, we mean mostly that he’s going to have to focus in on the somewhat-slow and methodical process of helping his patients. This may not be an altogether easy method of doing things, but we do believe it is for the best. That’s why the majority of therapists use it!

Below, you can see the full Shrinking season 1 episode 4 synopsis, just in case you are curious where things will go from here.

As things spiral at work, Jimmy confronts Liz for interfering in his life. Paul struggles with whether to tell his daughter his diagnosis.

Paul’s story is fascinating, mostly in that so much of it is around Harrison Ford’s character having to confront where he is in life. We think he uses his routine and his closed-off nature as a mask, a way to ensure no one understands the truth. He admitted this week that he may not be able to drive any more; now, telling his daughter about Parkinson’s is a step in his own healing process … provided he can make it.

