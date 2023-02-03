Fire Country season 1 episode 14 spoilers: The Edgewater fair

Do you want to know more about Fire Country season 1 episode 14? Let’s start with this: Another story is coming next week! We’ve already been lucky to get two installments in a week’s time, and it’s already cool to know the momentum will continue.

So what can we go ahead and say about the next episode? It’s pretty simple, and it starts with the title of “A Fair to Remember.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a pretty good sense of what’s coming:

“A Fair to Remember” – The crews respond to mass chaos and injuries when a ride malfunctions at the annual Edgewater town fair. Meanwhile, Sharon receives life-changing news, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Can we all just go ahead and hope that Sharon’s good news is something that will actually improve her life? We already know that she’s gone through it more than just about anyone within the world of this show! If anyone needs a break it is absolutely her, and let’s just go ahead and hope that there is something positive coming on the horizon.

Hopefully, there are at least a couple more episodes coming in the weeks ahead, prior to when we see this show and several others on CBS go through the annual NCAA Tournament break. That’s somewhat of an annual tradition, but will at least allow for there to be a good batch of stories saved for after the fact, and also closer to the big season 1 finale. We already think that the writers are really going to pull some crazy stuff out of their hats then that leave us all wondering how in the heck they can top it moving forward.

Related – Did you hear the news yet about the Fire Country season 2 renewal?

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 1 episode 14 on CBS next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates coming down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







