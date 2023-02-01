Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Season 8 episode 13 scoop!

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Given that we are now in the month of February, it makes a ton of sense to want some more!

As for whether or not we are going to get it, though, let’s just say that this is an entirely different story. Where things stand at the moment is pretty darn clear: There is no installment coming tonight, and there is also a repeat scheduled for next week. This is probably super-strange to a lot of people out there given that we are right in the middle of sweeps, which is when most networks want to profit from ad revenue.

For now, the plan seems to be to bring Chicago Med back on Wednesday, February 15 with season 8 episode 13. The title for this particular story is “It’s An Ill Wind That Blows Nobody Good,” and the synopsis below has your first bit of scoop:

02/15/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : A brutal storm rocks Chicago. Will encourages Dr. Grace Song to go against her own findings for the benefit of their patient. Hannah rushes to the hospital to help Archer’s pregnant patient. Maggie’s concern for Ben consumes her. TV-14

The storm is to us the central part of this story, and really the binding force for everything that comes after the fact. We’ve seen these sort of big event episodes before, and this is definitely something that serves as a great indication that we’re in sweeps. We anticipate the network doing what they can to make the most of this, and we’re excited to see how everything ties together … or if anything really does. This is mostly a procedural show, for sure, but there is room to sprinkle in a few things here and there.

(For those wondering, February 15 is going to be when the franchise at large comes back on the air.)

