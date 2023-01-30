Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight with season 2 episode 13?

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting more stories from this fantastic world in the near future?

It goes without saying given the way crime procedurals work, but there is a lot coming up soon for this cast and crew — you’re just not going to see it tonight. The show is on a one-week break and it will return on Monday, February 6. Not only that, but it is coming back with a very important episode — Lucy is returning on-screen!

With that being said, you won’t necessarily see the character back in Hawaii or with Whistler. Instead, this is a story where the character gets a chance to test herself at sea, where she has been working as an agent afloat.

To get some more insight, go ahead and check out the NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Misplaced Targets” – Following a close call at a meth lab explosion, the NCIS team learns Kai is being targeted by his old friend-turned-criminal and must take him down. Meanwhile, Lucy gets her first big case aboard her aircraft carrier, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Feb. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Beyond just this…

We are hoping that there will be a chance to see another episode on February 13! After all, we have reasons aplenty to think that it’s coming, given that NCIS will also be bringing a new story to the table.

Also, let’s cross our fingers and hope that we’re going to hear something more on a season 3 before too long. Given that NCIS: Los Angeles is set to end this season, we need to see the rest of the franchise going strong for as long as possible.

What do you most want to see on NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 13 when it airs on CBS?

Are you also hopeful that we are going to get a season 3? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

