The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Zach Shallcross’ early dates!

Just in case you weren’t aware, The Bachelor episode 2 is coming to ABC on Monday, and 100% there’s a lot to prepare for!

So where do we start off in this particular piece? Well, we should note that we’re (thankfully) seeing the end of an old trend. One of the things that we hated about the early part of a given season is that sometimes, we’d see a couple of women go a full week without getting a date at all. That meant they had to sit back and rely on a cocktail party while all of the other women had a chance to build a connection. It was an instant disadvantage, especially if a cocktail party got canceled or some other drama spilled over into it.

Luckily, this doesn’t appear to be happening this season! In a new sneak peek for Monday’s episode (watch here), Jesse Palmer comes in to the mansion and reveals that every woman who is left will be going on a date. Of course, some dates are better than others and at least one woman will have a lot of alone time with Zach Shallcross. (Well, define “alone time” — you’re still getting followed by cameras and producers.)

This episode is really going to be where you get a sense of the cast dynamics this time around. Not everyone is going to get along, and there may also be a couple of people who at some point, realize that they probably aren’t going to get the final rose. From there, they could shift into Bachelor in Paradise mode and just try to get a lot of camera time. It happens every season these days, both with the men and the women.

For Zach, it remains to be seen what his preferences are going to be this season, but Greer is an early favorite based on the first impression rose alone.

Related – Do you want additional scoop now on Monday’s episode?

Where do you think that things are going to go overall moving into The Bachelor episode 2?

Is there anyone you are rooting for already? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates! (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







