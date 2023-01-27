Shrinking season 1 episode 3 air date at Apple TV+

Following the big, two-episode premiere today on Apple TV+, do you want to know more about Shrinking season 1 episode 3? There’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to the show the rest of the way!

Of course, with this said it looks as though we’ll be waiting a little while to see what’s next. This particular streaming service is not in the business of giving you new episodes of any of their shows on a weekly basis. Instead, they’ve proven time and time again that they would rather hand over seasons of their shows on a somewhat-weekly basis. The first two episodes today were meant to mostly get the ball rolling. Episode 3 is coming next week, and we would expect an installment every seven days now leading to the finale.

If you haven’t caught Shrinking as of yet, give it a shot — it has a familiar showrunner in Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Ted Lasso), and it also gives you a really comedic take on the world of therapy. Of course Jason Segel is fantastic as Jimmy, a therapist who is hardly the sort of person you’d want giving other people advice; the real standout, though, may very well be Harrison Ford as Paul. This is a very different role than what you’ve seen the living legend do the past couple of decades.

For a few more details about what’s coming in Shrinking season 1 episode 3, check out the synopsis below:

Jimmy witnesses Gaby in a compromising situation. Paul advises Alice on how to deal with her grief while facing a loss of his own.

This episode could be when some of the layers start to unravel with Paul, which would be nice from the vantage point of understanding why he’s as buttoned-up and private as he is. Alice, with him spending time with Alice the ensemble is starting to be mixed up a little bit more. We welcome that.

