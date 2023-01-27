NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 13 spoilers: A big Lucy story!

If you have been desperate for a while to get more of Lucy Tara on NCIS: Hawaii, we have good news about season 2 episode 13. The character is going to be featured over the course of it!

This episode is titled “Misplaced Targets” and is set to air on Monday, February 6. We don’t want to beat around the bush here too much, so let’s just go ahead and share the full synopsis for it below:

“Misplaced Targets” – Following a close call at a meth lab explosion, the NCIS team learns Kai is being targeted by his old friend-turned-criminal and must take him down. Meanwhile, Lucy gets her first big case aboard her aircraft carrier, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Feb. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

It’s been a long time coming for us to see Lucy out at sea. We know that she’s been working there for a little while and embracing the challenge, however difficult that it may be. Yasmine Al-Bustami’s character is eventually going to make it back to the islands, at least if this gig is only meant to last for a handful of months. Who knows what else she will have learned along the way?

Since Lucy departed Hawaii we have seen her, albeit for a brief period of time. She was a part of the three-part franchise crossover, but her scenes took place in the NCIS: Los Angeles portion of the event. Technically, she interacted with more of the LA cast than she did there people who are a part of her own show. (We know the Lucy and Whistler fans are the ones who are in the most need of content, and for good reason — they have been one of the more successful couples in this universe! Why not give them some more good stuff?)

What are you especially excited to see on NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 13, especially with a big Lucy spotlight?

Share right now in the comments! Also, keep coming back — we’re going to have some other updates coming up soon. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







