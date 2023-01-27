Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Kate Walsh dishes on return

If you were not aware already, Grey’s Anatomy is going to be returning with new episodes come late February, and we hope there’s a chance to see more Kate Walsh. Why wouldn’t we want that?

Let’s just put it like this: With the departure of Ellen Pompeo on the horizon, we do think that the ABC medical drama needs as much nostalgia as it can get from other places. Walsh is poised to provide plenty of that and then some! Remember for a moment that Addison was such a major player in the franchise that she got her own show in Private Practice.

For the record, it also seems as though Kate is very-much thrilled to be around the show again, especially working with some of the younger stars who are playing the new interns. Speaking in a new interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, here is just some of what she had to say on the subject:

“It’s incredible to be back … But the younger set of actors who are the new set of interns, they grew up watching the show. You’re like, ‘Oh, hi!’ … It’s funny to be the elder statesman of the show. They’re so beautiful, all of them are such great actors.”

We can’t speak to whether or not Walsh will ever be a permanent cast member again; we actually know that there are some people out there who would like Private Practice back! We do wonder if that’s something that ABC would especially consider, given the fact that franchises are doing so well across the board right now on broadcast television. They’d be able to appeal to nostalgia-heavy viewers and also give them another solid show on their lineup.

For now, though, let’s just celebrate that we’re less than a month away from the flagship show being back.

