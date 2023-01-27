Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 12 news

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying, but of course we’d love more of the show and soon!

As for whether or not we’re going to get it … let’s just say this is where some of the tough news settles in. There is no new episode tonight, but at least you won’t have to wait that long for what’s next! There is actually a special episode airing on Sunday night following the AFC Championship Game, and hopefully it serves as a nice introduction to people who have never seen the show before. After all, this will be a great opportunity for the series to acquire some new viewers and our hope is that, moving forward, this will translate into more people watching the regular episodes! That doesn’t always happen after these special airings.

If you want to learn more about this post-AFC episode, we suggest that you check out the synopsis below. We also have more details about what’s coming after the fact…

Season 1 episode 12, “Two Pink Lines” – Bode and his fellow prison inmate firefighters band together with the civilian station 42 crew to battle a monstrous fire that erupts after a plane crash. Meanwhile, the crews welcome a new member to the family, on FIRE COUNTRY, airing on a special day and time immediately following the AFC Championship Game, Sunday, Jan. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET; 9:00-10:00 PM, CT; 8:00-9:00 PM, MT; 7:00-8:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Time is approximate after post-game coverage.)

Season 1 episode 13, “You Know Your Dragon Best” – The crews work to contain a dangerous forest fire and save a group of environmentalists protesting a housing development, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We already know that there is a season 2 coming for the Max Thieriot drama, so you don’t have to worry that much about that. Instead, just worry about the characters and situations you are seeing on-screen…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fire Country season 1 episode 12 on CBS?

