Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 return date talk after cancellation

Following the disappointing cancellation news last night, why not have a larger conversation in regards to Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7. Will the end of the show impact when the remaining episodes premiere?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and note that we don’t expect any sort of big, fundamental shifts when it comes to bringing the show back. We know that HBO Max does have a recent tendency of pulling content off the service, but there isn’t any evidence that this is going to happen here. Instead, we tend to think that the streaming service will finish this off — they’ve already released a statement confirming that they are excited for fans to see the end! It would be pretty hypocritical for them to not do that.

We don’t want to sit here and say that the cancellation means much of anything when it comes to when the remaining episodes air. Why? We tend to think that they’ve been planning this for a long time already in the first place. More than likely, we’re still months away from an announcement, let alone getting an actual date.

If nothing else, we’re more grateful than ever that the producers for Doom Patrol had the foresight to recognize that this could be the end and because of that, they seemed to plan accordingly with a story that is truly epic in scope. This is the culmination of a lot of the crazy stories that we’ve had a chance to see here over the years! When it comes to creativity, there’s no doubt in our mind that this show has set the bar sky-high. We’re honestly not sure how many other programs out there are really going to be able to match it.

When do you think we will see Doom Patrol return to HBO Max with season 4 episode 7, let alone everything after?

When do you think we will see Doom Patrol return to HBO Max with season 4 episode 7, let alone everything after?

