Law & Order season 22 episode 13 spoilers: ‘Mammon’

Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see Law & Order season 22 episode 13 arrive — what is going to make this one stand out?

Well, for starters, a big chunk of this story is going to be about something very familiar within this franchise: A potentially-corrupt institution that is trying its best to cover up evidence. This time around, that may be a secretive church. This is one of those stories where it could be hard for Cosgrove and Shaw to get more information, largely because you are trying to infiltrate a close and potentially guarded community. Still, you have to do your best to try and cross your fingers that you can make progress along the way!

To get a handful of other details, all you have to do is check out the full Law & Order season 22 episode 13 synopsis below:

02/02/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a graduate student is found dead, Cosgrove and Shaw follow the evidence to a suspect with no clear motive. Price and Maroun uncover a money-grabbing scheme within a close-knit church. McCoy warns them to focus on the suspects and not the institution. TV-14

For those wondering here about the title of “Mammon,” it may be a Biblical reference to mean wealth or something promising wealth. Most of its uses have a negative connotation, including someone out to accrue money for greed or some other sort of personal gain. With all of this in mind, it’s pretty clear that this will tie into the mystery somehow … more than likely that aforementioned “money-grabbing scheme.”

Given that this is an episode airing in February sweeps, we tend to think that it’s going to be more important than most. NBC needs as many viewers as possible in this particular period of time, especially since it could boost renewal odds for the franchise at large.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order season 22 episode 13 on NBC next week?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and expectations below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







