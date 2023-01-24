Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, Jan. 24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to see it back after a short hiatus alongside both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? Just as you would probably expect, there is a good bit to share within this article!

First and foremost, though, let’s begin with the following slice of good news: You will have a chance to see all three shows on the air! There’s some major drama on the way for a number of characters, but in particular Jubal on FBI and then Forrester over on FBI: International.

Want to get some more news on what lies ahead across the board? Then check out the three synopses below…

FBI season 5 episode 12, “Breakdown” – After a mysterious bioweapon leaves two MTA workers dead and one injured, the team rushes to determine who is behind the attack and the location of their next target. Also, Jubal’s past demons begin to surface when the high-pressure case coincides with Tyler’s latest health scare, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 11, “Someone She Knew” – The Fly Team races to find a kidnapped American teen in Austria as the clock ticks on Forrester’s reassignment, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 11, “Crypto Wars” – As the team chases after the suspects behind an explosion at an Ohio energy plant, they are led toward a major crypto company with enemies looking to take it down. Also, Remy and his sister close a chapter in their lives, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI series star Alana De La Garza guest stars as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

Of course, the crossover in Most Wanted should be exciting, mostly because it’s a reminder of this larger universe! We haven’t had a full-fledged crossover this season, so this could help to make up for it.

Related – Check out our new interview with Jeremy Sisto about tonight’s FBI

What are you most excited to see moving into FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted tonight?

Be sure to share below! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







