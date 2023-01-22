Chicago Fire season 11: How to (temporarily) write out Severide

In the event you did not know already, there is going to be a gaping hole on Chicago Fire season 11 in the relatively near future. Taylor Kinney will be gone for a stretch of episodes, and it is unclear precisely when he will return.

First and foremost, we should note that his absence will most likely not be immediately. The NBC drama, much like every other network show, tends to be a few episodes ahead behind the scenes. There is also no indication that he will be gone for good; reports are that Kinney is stepping away to tend to a “personal matter,” and that scripts are going to be adjusted to accommodate his absence.

So how will the writers do this? Writing out a series regular, even for a stretch of time, is not always an easy thing to do. Luckily, we have seen the writers figure this out before on this show. After all, there have been situations where both Kara Killmer (Brett) and Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella) were gone for a stretch of time and came back. Granted, those absences may have been more planned, but there is architecture in place for how to deal with this.

More than likely, we think the writers will address Kelly Severide’s MIA status may indicating that he is away helping someone else, whether it be family, a longtime friend, or even another fire department. These are things that would make sense for the character, and we don’t think that the powers-that-be would want to do something negative to the character just because he’s off-screen. We hope that they don’t do something where he is off in a hospital fighting for his life. If they do that, it would be super-strange as to why we wouldn’t see him.

Of course, it’s our hope that we see Severide come back this season, but that’s really up to however long Kinney needs before returning to the set. Everything in his personal life has to come first, and 100% we wish him the best.

How do you think Chicago Fire season 11 will write out Taylor Kinney as Severide?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

