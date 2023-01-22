The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Why no TCA reveal?

If you are like us, then you are very much hoping to get some more news on The Morning Show at some point in the near future. Heck, you may have been hoping that some news would be revealed at the recent TCA Winter Press Tour panel for Apple TV+.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and it makes a little bit of sense now to raise the oh-so-simple question as to why. After all, the streaming service did share a premiere-date window for Ted Lasso and yet, shared almost nothing for the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston show. What gives when it comes to that?

Well, the answer here is pretty darn simple, even if we wish that it wasn’t: The reason we didn’t get more news on The Morning Show season 3 at TCA is simply because it’s too far away. The aforementioned Jason Sudeikis series is 100% coming this spring. Meanwhile, this one is probably not coming until at least late spring; summer may actually be a more realistic date when the dust actually settles. We have to wait around in order to see when some of these episodes are ready in post-production, and we don’t think this process is going to be rushed. While it would be nice if season 3 was available before June 1 a.k.a. the Emmy cut-off window for nominations, it doesn’t have to be. If the quality is there, the show will have a chance at some awards recognition next year.

In general, TCA panels are used more to promote either new or under-the-radar series that the network / streaming service is looking to further promote. We already know that when it comes to The Morning Show, there is going to be press around it. That’s inevitable when you think about the talent on-screen.

Of course, the larger question we want an answer to is whether or not this is going to be the final season. Witherspoon, after all, has already signed on to do another project and while she could balance both shows, that’s a difficult thing for some people to do.

When do you think we will actually see The Morning Show season 3 arrive over at Apple TV+?

