Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Netflix’s order of things

It is an absolute thrill to know that a Wednesday season 2 is 100% coming to Netflix, and we’re sure more news is going to surface over the next couple of months.

For the sake of this article, though, we’re actually going to be looking towards the far future — to be specific, talking about events that are taking place potentially a solid year from now. Where is the Jenna Ortega series going to land on the streaming service’s release calendar?

If you weren’t aware of it already, we are currently projecting that 2024 could be one of the most lucrative years ever for Netflix when it comes to top-tier content. There’s a chance that they could be kicking things off with the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai, which was recently ordered and will probably have a faster turnaround. From there, there are a few different shows that could be slotted in, whether it be season 2 of Wednesday, the final episodes of Stranger Things, and the long-awaited season 2 of Squid Game. These are all shows that should have a sizable budget to work with and by virtue of that, will take a good bit of time to make.

Is there a chance that the Addams Family project launches earlier than the other two, despite getting a renewal later on? Let’s just say that it wouldn’t be that much of a shock. None of these shows have actually started to film yet, and we know that Stranger Things in particular takes a long time to shoot and has an extensive post-production process to boot. Meanwhile, Squid Game is not currently projected to arrive until summer or fall of next year. Don’t be shocked if we see Wednesday before either one of them; we’d love to see it in late winter, but it wouldn’t be a shock if it’s back in the spring. Much of it, of course, will be based on when filming kicks off.

Also, remember that even Ortega doesn’t know what lies ahead. That’s how much the writers are keeping things under wraps right now.

When do you think we’re going to see Wednesday season 2 arrive on Netflix?

