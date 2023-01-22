Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 1/22?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? This is the time of the year when we really do start to anticipate the show’s return. It has been on hiatus since November, and that long a break, plus a lot of news breaking in the past two months, makes us desperate to get back into this show’s bizarre late-night world.

So what do we have to say here? Well, let’s just say it’s a mixture of good and bad news. The good news is that we do know when Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 10 is going to be premiering on HBO; it’s just not going to be tonight.

This past week, the network finally confirmed that on Sunday, February 19 at 11:00 p.m. Eastern time, you will get a chance to see Oliver back on TV with more takes on current events and lengthy, informative segments that bring another perspective to the world. There’s a LOT to look forward to here, but also inevitably a lot of news that will be overlooked because of the length of the break. If you’ve watched this show for the better part of the past decade, we don’t think we should spend a lot of time telling you what to expect. We don’t think any radical changes are coming and honestly, they shouldn’t. There is a reason why we have seen this series win as many Emmys as we have over the course of the past several years!

In general, we just hope that Oliver and his writers are going to be able to continue to find stories that are topical and different from anything that they’ve touched on before. The real challenge with this show is that after a certain period of time, it can become easier to grow numb to certain topics. That’s why you always need a new angle.

Here’s to hoping that there is more great stuff coming up soon!

What are you the most excited to see as we prepare for Last Week Tonight season 10 on HBO?

