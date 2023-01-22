Magnum PI season 5: Another bit of casting news!

We’re getting ever closer to the Magnum PI season 5 premiere on NBC and of course, this is a cause worthy of celebration.

So while we wait, why not go ahead and get a little more casting news? What’s exciting about it this time around is that it comes courtesy of series star Stephen Hill. In a new post on Instagram, the actor confirmed that in addition to seeing more of Martin Martinez as Cade on the upcoming batch of episodes, you will also be seeing an appearance from Judith Scott. She’s had a number of great credits to her name over time including Snowfall and From Scratch, but there isn’t that much known about her role here.

What also remains to be seen is when you’ll see Scott’s debut, given that the show right now may be working on its second half of season 5 episodes, which are not going to be airing this winter / spring. NBC has yet to figure out what they’re going to do with them, and we tend to think that a lot of this is going to depend heavily on what the ratings are. Why wouldn’t it? If there are some impressive numbers when the show makes it back on the air, the odds are a little bit higher that you see more episodes sooner rather than later.

For the time being, though, we’re just going to continue to rejoice in the fact that we are going to be seeing the first part of the season come Sunday, February 19. Remember that there are two episodes airing that same night and within that, an opportunity to see more of Hill, Jay Hernandez, and the rest of the cast. It may be a new home, but we don’t anticipate seeing a ton of radical changes to the show we’ve seen over time.

