The Bachelor premiere spoilers: How many women will Zach meet?

Monday night on ABC The Bachelor premiere is going to be here, and of course we are very much excited for what lies ahead! This is night one, arguably the most chaotic two hours of the season. Zach Shallcross is the new lead, and over the course of this episode he’ll spend some time with a lot of the women trying to win him over.

Will he spend time with all of them? That feels impossible, mostly because there are thirty of them this season! He’s going to have to utilize time management and, along the way, hope that there isn’t all that much drama. (Well, here’s the thing: It’s all but guaranteed that there will be drama. There always is!)

For some more insight, check out the full The Bachelor premiere synopsis below:

Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses on this first evening like no other on “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The part of this episode we’re the most curious about is who ends up getting the First Impression Rose, mostly due to the fact that this person could end up being either the favorite or a target. We’ve seen it go both ways in this franchise, so they better have some pretty-thick skin in order to tackle what could be a deluge of questions and attention coming their way.

