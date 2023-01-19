Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 12 news

Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying that we’d like to get more of the show, especially with what we’ve seen as of late!

With a lot of major shows, it can be a challenge to present both procedural and serialized stories at the same exact time. Yet, that is exactly what the crime procedural has done! This season has been both nostalgic and invigorating, and we hope that it will stay this was for the rest of the way.

So what can we say right now about the next installment of the hit show? Well, the title for it is apparently “When the Dust Settles,” and it is currently slated to air on Thursday, February 2. Unfortunately, that means that there is no new episode airing either tonight or the next week on the network. There aren’t too many more details available at the time of this writing, but we hope to be able to share a little bit more on the subject before too long!

We also hope that as we get further into the winter, some more news will start to emerge on the possibility of a season 3. This is of course important so we know how to approach the finale. Typically, CBS does decide the fate of most of their shows in either March or April, and we certainly hope that this is going to be the case again. Not only that, but let’s cross our fingers that the CSI revival is one of them. After all, there is so much to look forward to when it comes to this story as a whole.

