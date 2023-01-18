The Last of Us season 1 episode 2 run time: Shorter than the pilot?

As you get yourselves prepared for The Last of Us season 1 episode 2 on HBO this weekend, let’s raise a big question: How long is it? We know that we were gifted a premiere substantial premiere, one that lasted almost a full hour and a half.

Odds are, you probably realized that the bulk of the season would not contain episodes of that same length, and that has turned out to very much be the case. According to the official schedule over at the network, you can expect to see the next new episode run for just 55 minutes. That’s a good half an hour shorter than the premiere! (Remember, these times are always subject to change.)

Granted, we tend to think that at this point, we at least are going into this episode with more of a foundation as to what this world is. (Yes, we are very-much aware that there are fans of the games who already had that.) A significant chunk of the premiere was spent with Joel and Sarah, working to understand the earlier days of the infection and how the post-apocalyptic world began. Now, we’ve been thrust head-first into everything with Joel and Ellie, and much of episode 2 should revolve around the early stage of their journey.

We know already that Ellie represents at least some hope for the future — despite being infected, she’s actually able to continue living as herself. She could hold the key to either a cure or a different path ahead for humanity, and that is why keeping her alive is essential. (Of course, Ellie also has to figure out at some point how to not be so reckless with her own life — she could be her own worst enemy in that way.)

