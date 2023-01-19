Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC with season 22 episode 12?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? We’ve had a chance to see new episodes so far this year, so it’s fair to want that to continue.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with some of the sad news: We are going to be waiting a while to get something more from this world. There is no new installment tonight on the network, and the same goes for the rest of the franchise. The plan for now is to have season 22 return with episode 12 on Thursday, January 26, and we know that in addition to that, there’s another one coming on episode 13! We’re of course happy to see this entering February sweeps, a time when ratings matter perhaps more than any other.

If you do want to learn more about these two upcoming episodes, you’re in luck! Just take a look at the attached synopses below…

Season 22 episode 12, “Almost Famous” – 01/26/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : After a teenager is killed, Cosgrove and Shaw discover what lengths kids will go to these days to become Internet famous. Price and Maroun take a risk to go after who they believe is the real criminal in the case, but wind up back where they started. TV-14

Season 22 episode 13, “Mammon” – 02/02/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a graduate student is found dead, Cosgrove and Shaw follow the evidence to a suspect with no clear motive. Price and Maroun uncover a money-grabbing scheme within a close-knit church. McCoy warns them to focus on the suspects and not the institution. TV-14

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see what comes after the fact here but in general, we hope that there is at least one or two more episodes that air in February. If we do get some sort of hiatus after the fact for the show, than so be it.

