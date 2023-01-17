NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 spoilers: Meet Kilbride’s ex-wife!

If you wanted to see some more exciting news for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 today, we think we’ve got it!

According to a new report from TVLine, the legendary Marilu Henner is going to be appearing on the upcoming February 26 episode of the series as none other than Kilbride’s ex-wife Elizabeth. We’ve come to know a few different things about the Admiral over the years, but he does tend to be a bit buttoned-up when it comes to his personal life.

So why is she turning up now? It has to do with another person in his son. Elizabeth will ask him about a possible reconciliation between the two — there’s no guarantee it will happen, but it is something the character could think about.

The timing feels about right that we get some sort of big Kilbride story like this, given that one of the big goals for a show should be trying to expand what we know about all of the different characters. We have that already with Callen looking for Hetty, and of course Deeks and Kensi getting adjusted to being parents for the first time. We’re also just happy any time we can get a fantastic guest star on board, and we tend to think that the door will be left open for Henner to return down the road.

The February 26 is actually only a couple of episodes away from where we are right now. The plan seems to be that the show will return on February 19, the same night as The Equalizer, on the other side of the NFL playoffs and the Grammys. This is a hiatus that a lot of fans should be pretty used to at the moment, as we’ve seen it so many times over the years.

