Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: What to expect from Apple TV+

For those who are not presently aware, tomorrow could prove to be a huge day for Ted Lasso season 3 — or, at the very least, we’re hoping so! Apple TV+ is holding its big Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour panel, and this is the best chance we’ve had in a good while to learn more about the show’s future.

Of course, even with this said there’s no guarantee that there will be announcement — this is why we can’t sit here and say with 100% certainty that there will be a reveal. Will there be questions about it? Absolutely we think so, given that this is the biggest show the streaming service has and it’s been off the air for well over a year. Of course, questions don’t guarantee answers, and the executives in attendance may try to pivot discussions towards other subjects at hand.

What Apple TV+ could do is spend their panel promoting either brand-new shows like Shrinking (which does have Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence behind the scenes as executive producers) or giving press to some returning programs more in need of it. It absolutely is fair to say that Ted Lasso doesn’t need an extra promotional bump, given that it will be just fine no matter when a date is revealed. On the flip side, though, you could argue that giving the show more attention at the panel will allow some other shows to get more attention by association.

If the streaming service does reveal a season 3 premiere date (or at least a premiere month) tomorrow, we could see there being some sort of teaser shared to go along with. With that being said, though, we don’t think some full-fledged trailer is going to emerge alongside it. They won’t want to give every single thing away right now, and they could save at least a couple of things for down the road. After all, the more promotion that they have throughout the next couple of months, the better.

Based on all information we have, we anticipate the new season will premiere either in late March or early April.

Related – Go ahead and score some other news all about Ted Lasso season 3

Do you think we’re about to learn more news about Ted Lasso season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







