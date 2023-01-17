The Last of Us series premiere manages big ratings for HBO

We don’t think it will come as a big shock to anyone out there, but the series premiere for The Last of Us on HBO was big. How big, exactly?

In a press release today, the network confirmed that 4.7 million people caught the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series across HBO and HBO Max on Sunday night. This is the second-biggest launch for an HBO series in the past 13 years, with only House of the Dragon (understandably) performing better. The show drew almost double the night one viewers that Euphoria season 2 did with its premiere last year, and we all know how massive a hit that ended up being for the network as time progressed. (We expect viewership for The Last of Us to grow significantly following the positive reception.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming THE LAST OF US videos!

In a statement today, here is what HBO boss Casey Bloys had to say, citing executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann:

“We are thrilled to see fans of the series and game alike experience this iconic story in a new way, and we extend our gratitude to them for helping to make it a success … Congratulations to Craig, Neil and the brilliant cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring this show to life. We look forward to fans around the world enjoying the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, Mazin and Druckmann added the following:

“Our focus was simply to make the best possible adaptation of this beloved story for as big an audience as we could … We are overjoyed to see how many fans, both old and new, have welcomed ‘The Last of Us’ into their homes and their hearts.”

While there is no confirmation of a season 2 renewal as of yet, doesn’t that feel like a foregone conclusion? It’s hard to imagine this show ending after one year, especially since there is way more source material out there thanks to the games.

Related – Get more news on the series, including season 2 chatter from Bella Ramsey

Are you shocked at all that The Last of Us got off to a huge start in the ratings?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







