Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, Jan. 18?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC alongside both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? There is a lot to think about here, based mostly on where we are in the season. We’re about at the halfway mark, and conventional wisdom with that suggests that there is going to be a lot of intense stuff coming.

On some of the shows, we already have it — going into Chicago Med it looks like Dean’s job could be in jeopardy. Meanwhile, on Chicago Fire we’re going to be seeing what happens in the aftermath of Herrmann’s wife Cindy getting diagnosed.

If you want to set the stage further, check out synopses for all three of these episodes below…

Chicago Med season 8 episode 12, ” We All Know What They Say About Assumptions” – 01/18/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Goodwin, Maggie and Crockett help victims of a hit-and-run accident. Will struggles to diagnose a patient with seizures. Hannah and Archer clash with Jack Dayton. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 12, “How Does It End” – 01/18/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Truck and Squad clash after a tense call rescuing a doomsday prepper. Herrmann struggles with Cindy’s diagnosis. Violet gives Brett and Gallo dating advice. TV-14

Chicago PD season 10 episode 12, “I Can Let You Go” – 01/18/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Sean O’Neal surprises Det. Upton with a call from prison, revealing sensitive information. While Upton grapples with how to keep O’Neal at a distance, the team quickly mobilizes to stop a crime in progress before it’s too late. TV-14

Now, the bad news is that in the aftermath of these three episodes, we’re going to see the show on hiatus for at least a little while. Odds are, we’ll have the entire franchise back when you get to the start of February for sweeps; there will be a small break on January 25 leading up to it. Don’t be shocked if at least one of these shows had some sort of cliffhanger at the end…

What do you most want to see on Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD when they air tonight?

