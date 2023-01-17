Chicago PD season 10 spoilers: A huge Atwater story coming?

There’s another new episode of Chicago PD season 10 coming this week but for the sake of this article, we’re looking beyond that! After all, we tend to think there are opportunities for a lot of interesting stuff coming down the road, especially for a guy in Kevin Atwater who certainly needs more moments in the sun. We had one on this past episode but sometimes, these are few and far between.

Luckily, it does seem like moving forward, the writers are going to get to check something off their wishlist that they’ve been wanting to do with the guy for a while. Even if there isn’t any further news out there on this beyond that, the idea of this alone excites us.

Speaking on this particular subject to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Gwen Sigan had to say:

“We have a really great Atwater [episode] that we’ve been wanting to do for years … Someone from his past comes back and sends him down an interesting emotional ride.”

We hope that this is an emotional ride that lasts longer than a week, mostly when it comes to us getting some legitimate skin in the game. Our hope moving forward is that there are so many interesting twists to come for this character that help him even more figure out what he wants and/or where he’s going. We’d even love for him to have some sort of promotion down the road! This is a guy who clearly deserves all the success in the world and then some, given what he’s gone through and the challenges he’s overcome already.

Since there is so much time left in this season in general, we’re honestly hoping that every major character gets at least another important story arc — we don’t think that is an altogether crazy thing to want!

