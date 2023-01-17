Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Crossover hopes?

Of course, there is so much to look forward to when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2 on Starz — no matter when it returns! This is a show that we’ve been waiting to get for a really long time, and of course, we do think it’s coming at some point — possibly as early as late May.

So, of course, we’re thinking already about how this season could be promoted … and this is where the questions enter our head about a crossover. All things considered, how can they not?

The first thing we really should note here is the simple fact that doing something with this show and Power Book II: Ghost does not seem like the craziest idea in the slightest. After all, just think for a moment about the end of Force season 1! Whether it be supporting characters like Blanca or something a little bit more substantial, we definitely think that network executives and producers have to be thinking about this. It’d also be a pretty fantastic way to promote the new season.

Think about it this way: They would need to start promoting Force during the upcoming season of Ghost (airing starting on March 17), and this does feel 100% like a perfect way to keep people all the more engaged than ever. They’ll want to stick around for the Joseph Sikora series if they weren’t planning to already. Also, it’d justify further premiering Book IV so soon after the other show wraps up. A little bit of continuity would go a long way here, right? We certainly tend to think so!

If there are two reasons why this doesn’t happen, it probably would be 1) it not making sense for the story or 2) the schedules not working out. Remember that these shows do film in different spots, so this isn’t an easy thing to throw together. Nonetheless, it absolutely is fun to think about!

Do you think that we could be seeing some sort of big crossover during Power Book IV: Force season 2?

