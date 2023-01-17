Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS, season 4 episode 11?

Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? We had two episodes recently to kick off the year, so of course it makes sense to hope for more.

Unfortunately, that’s not going to be a thing we’re so lucky to get here. There is no new installment on the network tonight, as we’ve arrived at yet another one-week bump in the road. Here’s the plan: The Dylan McDermott series is going to be back on January 24 and following that, it will be off again on January 31. From there, the show should have a solid run in February starting on the 7th. After all, that is sweeps, a huge time for a number of your favorites thanks to the ratings.

Now that we’ve set up the schedule for what’s coming, why not go ahead and tease the story? If you look below, you can get more details via the season 4 episode 11 synopsis:

“Crypto Wars” – As the team chases after the suspects behind an explosion at an Ohio energy plant, they are led toward a major crypto company with enemies looking to take it down. Also, Remy and his sister close a chapter in their lives, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI series star Alana De La Garza guest stars as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

We’re never going to be upset about an episode that gives us both a crossover and also a personal storyline for one Remy Scott. As for whether we can have a much larger crossover before the season concludes, of course we’ll be rooting for it! Unfortunately, there hasn’t been anything announced at the time of this writing.

