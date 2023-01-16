Men in Kilts season 2 premiere date: Where is it at Starz?

What is going on when it comes to Men in Kilts season 2 over at Starz? It may come as no surprise that this is one of the network’s biggest mysteries at present.

Let’s spell things out for you further — filming for this season (set in New Zealand) with Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish wrapped last winter. That’s before production even started on season 7 of Outlander and with that in mind, there is understandably a lot of confusion as to what in the world is going on. This is one of those shows that in theory, should have been ready to air a long time ago … but we know that the TV world is quite complicated. Sometimes, dates change or shows get pushed back for a wide array of reasons.

In this case, the situation with Men in Kilts is even stranger give that it feels like it’d be a perfect appetizer leading into Outlander season 7 and would help to give viewers a partial fix featuring some of their favorites.

So what could be going on here? There are a few different components that are worth some consideration.

The Starz – Lionsgate situation – This is a pretty confusing ordeal, but let’s set it up like this. The network is splitting off from its previous owner and in doing that, there’s a lot of work being done to divide up properties. This has led to a lot of delays with upcoming shows. There’s a reason why BMF is the only Starz original currently airing new episodes! Men in Kilts is not the only show done in production waiting for a premiere date. Look at Hightown, Heels, or Power Book IV: Force. At least Outlander season 7 has an approximate premiere date.

While there is no 100% guarantee the Lionsgate split impacts Men in Kilts, it is worth considering.

Finding the right companion – We’ve gotten the sense already that this is not a show Starz wants to use to lead off a lineup; with that, they may just be waiting to find the perfect spot for it. We suppose it’s possible they could decide the right companion is Outlander itself, but why wait that long when you can get content out there sooner?

In the end, remember that a premiere date here is not something that Heughan or McTavish have any control over; it is up to the folks at Starz to figure it out.

What do you think is going on when it comes to Men in Kilts season 2 over at Starz?

Be sure to let us know in the comments!

