Who is Yakira Chambers? NCIS: Hawaii airs title card tribute

Who is Yakira Chambers? It is understandable if you are asking that question following tonight’s new NCIS: Hawaii episode. There was a title card in her honor during the closing credits, so in this piece we thought it worthwhile to shed some light on who she was, and also what she meant to the show.

From the very start of the CBS crime procedural, Chambers was involved behind the scenes as a part of the writing staff. She also was responsible herself for writing a handful of episodes, with her most-recent one being “Curtain Call” earlier this season. (She was officially promoted to story editor leading up to season 2.) Prior to being a part of the Vanessa Lachey series, she had appeared on-screen in an episode of Insecure and had a number of other credits as an actress.

According to Deadline, Chambers passed away of acute asphyxia early last month. Her sudden passing led to an outpouring from within the show community, with Lachey herself saying the following on Instagram:

“It’s been a difficult week for our NCIS Hawai’i Ohana as we mourn the sudden loss of one of our talented writers, Yakira Chambers … All of the stories you see us bring to life on screen, started in the writing room and Yakira specifically wrote some of my favorite moments. She always wrote my character, Jane Tennant, as a strong bada– woman and mother.

“It was important to her… and us. Her voice was powerful, and it will be missed greatly. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones who are currently figuring out life as this has left them in an unexpected precarious position. They’ve set up a GoFundMe page. Any small donation would be appreciated … I am still at a loss and have hugged my babies even tighter than usual. Yakira, I will miss you, we will miss you… Rest In Love My Beautiful Angel.”

As some of you may know, title card tributes are one of the best ways that a series can honor someone who was an essential part of their world behind the scenes. They live on in subsequent airings, and allow the outside world to better understand how loved and valued an individual was even when they are not subject to a lot of headlines. It takes hundreds of people to bring a show to life, and often they are a tight-knit family behind closed doors.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Chambers’ family in this incredibly difficult time. (Photo: CBS.)

